Nomar Mazara hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 7-6 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces had baserunners on in both the eighth and ninth innings but the Chihuahuas’ bullpen held on.

El Paso designated hitter Aderlin Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first inning. Rodriguez has eight RBIs through the first three games of the series. Chihuahuas starter Ryan Weathers pitched six innings in his longest outing of the season and allowed five earned runs on five hits.

Chihuahuas third baseman C.J. Hinojosa had two hits and an RBI in the win. The Chihuahuas trailed by multiple runs twice in the back-and-forth game. The two teams combined for only three walks.

Box Score: Aces 6, Chihuahuas 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (11-10), El Paso (11-10)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 4.73) vs. El Paso RHP Thomas Eshelman (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.