MLB trade deadline likely to impact El Paso Chihuahuas roster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas entered play on Friday night 20-games above .500, good enough for a 3.5-game lead in the Pacific Coast League [PCL] Pacific Southern Division. In fact, the Chihuahuas own the best record (55-35) in the entire PCL.

El Paso’s roster is full of prospects, stemming from the San Diego Padres’ No. 1 farm system in Major League Baseball [MLB]. With the Padres just 1.5-games back in the National League Wild Card race, the front office figures to be busy at MLB’s trade deadline.

In recent years, the Padres have been sellers at the deadline. This season, they will likely be buyers, especially with all the assets they have in their Minor League system.

That means we could see a shakeup with the Chihuahuas’ roster. Players like Luis Urias, Ty France, Austin Allen, Michael Gettys, and Jose Pirela would be on a big league roster with several MLB teams. However, the Padres do not have room for everyone with not only a crowded outfield, but a crowded infield as well.

This has led to extended Triple-A action for numerous players and could lead to a handful of them being shopped at the deadline.

Padres Senior Director of Player Development Sam Geaney believes it is a good problem to have.

“It will create some guys that are performing quite well at the Triple-A level and waiting for their opportunity, whether it’s a performance issue that needs to get better at the big league level or an unfortunate injury,” said Geaney. “We take pride in this group that is down here [El Paso] that is deep and ready.”

Every night you can look up into the stands at Southwest University Park and see a Padres scout in attendance. The front office is closely monitoring the progress being made in El Paso.

“As you can see, the movement between this team [Chihuahuas] and the Major League team [Padres] this year, we’re constantly talking to the staff here led by Edwin Rodriguez,” said Geaney. “We talk to these guys on a daily basis, working as a group to improve these guys and decide if there are players here who can immediately help.”

That movement continued Friday. The Padres recalled catcher Austin Allen, who had an RBI single in Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso.

Additionally, San Diego made the following roster moves today:

-Placed C Austin Hedges & LHP Eric Lauer on the bereavement list.

-Recalled C Austin Allen from Triple-A El Paso.

-Selected the contract of RHP Andres Muñoz from Double-A Amarillo. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2019

The MLB trade deadline is Wednesday, July 31.