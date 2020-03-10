MLB to close clubhouse doors amid Coronavirus concern

Peoria, AZ (KTSM) – Major League Baseball in joining three other professional sports leagues (NBA, NHL, and MLS) by closing their clubhouses to the media over Coronavirus concerns, the league announced on Monday. MLB will limit clubhouse access to player and essential personnel only.

After a conference call with owners Monday evening, MLB remains committed to playing the remainder of the slate of spring-training games as well as opening the regular season on time, sources tell ESPN. That plan, like so many, is contingent on how the coronavirus spreads. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 9, 2020

Regarding the media restrictions: Players will be available in press-conference settings as well as outside the clubhouse, though during interviews they will be asked to abide by the CDC suggestion that they keep a 6-foot distance from reporters, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 9, 2020

Following a conference call with all 30 Clubs regarding the recent coronavirus cases around the world, MLB issued the following statement:

“The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us. We have been engaging on an ongoing basis with a wide range of public health experts, infectious disease specialists, and governmental agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to obtain the latest information. We are regularly conveying the guidance from these experts to Clubs, players, and staff regarding prevention, good hygiene practices and the latest recommendations related to travel. We are continuing to monitor developments and will adjust as necessary. While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular season games as scheduled.

“On a temporary basis, effective on Tuesday, only players and essential personnel may enter locker rooms and clubhouses at MLB facilities. In a joint step with other professional sports leagues, we are requiring that Clubs relocate media availabilities to another area in their facilities. Clubs will be expected to provide best efforts in facilitating usual media coverage and access to uniformed personnel and team officials in these alternate settings. Access for and coverage by the BBWAA and all media are vital to our game and we hope to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We appreciate the media’s cooperation with this temporary step, which is being taken out of an abundance of caution for the best interests of all.”