MiLB extends Triple-A season by 10 games into October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season just got a little bit longer. In conjuncture with Major League Baseball (MLB), MiLB announced last week that playoff baseball will return at the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Meanwhile, the Triple-A season will be extended to Oct. 3.

The El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are currently scheduled to play until Sept. 21. However, 10 more games — five at home and five on the road — will be added to their schedule at a later date against an opponent to be determined. While there are no playoff plans in Triple-A, a champion will be crowned based off their overall records at the end of the season.

“The fans would like to see a playoff, we would like to see playoffs, but at least we’re playing for something,” said Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez. “We’ll see if they can change that before the end of the season, but if not, hopefully for next year.”

The Chihuahuas have a history of winning championships. El Paso has won four division titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), two conference championships (2016, 2017) and one league title (2016).

“I’m just enjoying every moment of the season,” said Chihuahuas infielder Gosuke Katoh. :My teammates are awesome and we’re playing some really good baseball lately. I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

The Triple-A East was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 19, but clubs will now begin two five-game series beginning on Sept. 22. Triple-A West will begin their two five-game series on Sept. 23.