OKLAHOMA CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas walked 10 times in their 9-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and a bases loaded walk. Mazara has reached base in all 26 games he’s played with the Chihuahuas and his .344 batting average is second-best in the Pacific Coast League.

C.J. Abrams and Taylor Kohlwey had two hits as well for El Paso. Six different Chihuahuas walked in a 10-batter, four-run seventh inning that included only one hit. None of El Paso’s five pitchers allowed any earned runs Wednesday.

El Paso can win the short three-game series with a victory in Thursday’s finale. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. MT.