MacKenzie Gore roughed up in Chihuahuas debut at Tacoma

TACOMA, WA — The Tacoma Rainiers scored five runs in their 11-batter sixth inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-2. El Paso’s two runs came on an RBI bunt single by Tucupita Marcano and a solo home run by John Andreoli, the Chihuahuas’ first homer of the season.

El Paso’s MacKenzie Gore made his first Triple-A start on Friday and pitched four-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert allowed one run in five innings to get the win in his Triple-A debut.

Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with two doubles for El Paso in his first game of the season. Ivan Castillo had a single and a walk for El Paso and has a .625 batting average through the first two games of the year. Former Rainier Parker Markel pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief in his Chihuahuas debut.

Tacoma 8 El Paso 2 – Friday

WP: Gilbert (1-0)

LP: Gore (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:24

Attn: 2,313

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2021/05/07/644659#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644659

Team Records: El Paso (1-1), Tacoma (1-1)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (0-0, -.–) vs. Tacoma LHP Hector Santiago (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.