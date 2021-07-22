Long ball lifts Chihuahuas to 9-4 win over Isotopes in series opener

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Chihuahuas starter Caleb Boushley allowed only one run in six innings, while striking out seven, his most in a Triple-A game this season.

Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with three triples for El Paso. It was the first time a Chihuahuas player ever hit three triples in a game, something that had been done only nine times in the history of the Pacific Coast League (1903-2019). Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run and three RBIs. Tucupita Marcano went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run, his sixth Triple-A homer.

First Career Triple-A Home Run for Ivan Castillo!!



Congratulations Ivan!! pic.twitter.com/TWaaaAeWRK — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 23, 2021

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Ramirez threw a scoreless seventh inning in his first MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. The Chihuahuas are now 7-5 against Albuquerque this season.

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/22/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (27-39), El Paso (27-38)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Dereck Rodriguez (2-2, 9.44) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-3, 6.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Albuquerque 4 – Thursday

WP: Boushley (3-2)

LP: Castellani (2-7)

S: None

Time: 2:56

Attn: 6,313