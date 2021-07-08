Long ball lifts Chihuahuas past OKC Dodgers in series opener, 15-8

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas led 7-0 at the end of two innings Thursday and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 15-8. El Paso has won five of its last six home games.

El Paso’s Patrick Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. The homer was Kivlehan’s 17th of the season, which is one shy of Salt Lake’s Jo Adell for the Triple-A West lead. The teams combined for seven home runs.

Kivlehan's favorite band?

No Doubt pic.twitter.com/HZVjeKF5tG — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 9, 2021

Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Chihuahuas. Starter Jesse Scholtens got the win after allowing five earned runs in five innings. Scholtens threw a season high 106 pitches Thursday. Chihuahuas reliever Jordan Guerrero pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Thursday was manager Edwin Rodriguez’ 200th career Triple-A victory.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/08/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (28-27), El Paso (24-29)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramirez (3-3, 5.01) vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (1-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Series opening win 😁 pic.twitter.com/Lz8Gn4OxYz — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 9, 2021

El Paso 15 Oklahoma City 8 – Thursday

WP: Scholtens (3-6)

LP: Kickham (0-3)

S: None

Time: 3:17

Attn: 7,104