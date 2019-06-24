Long ball lifts Chihuahuas over Rainiers, 8-7

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-0 in the fifth inning Sunday but came back to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 8-7. The Chihuahuas have won four of their last five games and have a 6.5-game first-place lead over second place Las Vegas.

El Paso’s four-run fifth inning rally included a three-run homer by Michael Gettys, moving his home run streak to five games, tying the Chihuahuas team record. Ty France hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh with two outs to put El Paso ahead. It was El Paso’s third grand slam this season and second against Tacoma.

Gerardo Reyes and Robbie Erlin threw scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas to close the game. Erlin’s save was his first since 2010 at Low-A Hickory in the Texas Rangers organization. Jose Pirela went 0-for-4 Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 16 games.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/06/23/580432#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580432

Team Records: El Paso (47-28), Tacoma (35-41)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Robert Stock (3-0, 3.33) vs. Tacoma LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.52). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Tacoma 7 – Sunday

WP: Reyes (2-1)

LP: Garton (3-1)

S: Erlin (1)

Time: 3:07

Attn: 7,066