Live updates on the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s showtime in the desert.

After two years of waiting, the day has finally come for the best players in minor league baseball, future MLB star of tomorrow, take the field at Southwest University Park for the Triple-A All-Star game.

Members of the International League will take on players from the Pacific Coast League, which will include three players from the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Luis Urias, Ty France and Austin Allen will be the hometown favorites.

