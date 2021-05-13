Late rally lifts Chihuahuas over Isotopes on Opening Day, 5-3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 early on Thursday but scored five unanswered runs to come back and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3. It was the home opener for the Chihuahuas and the club’s first home game since August 29, 2019.

The Chihuahuas didn’t have any hits in the first four innings before collecting three straight hits to start a two-run bottom of the fifth. Gosuke Katoh went 2-for-4 with an RBI for El Paso. MacKenzie Gore allowed three earned runs in six innings in his second Triple-A start. Gore struck out the final three hitters he saw and retired the last seven batters he faced.

The Chihuahuas are now 5-2 all-time in home openers.

The first start in an @epchihuahuas uniform for the top pitching prospect in baseball, Mackenzie Gore, picked up steam as it went along. Gore went 6 innings, with 5 strikeouts on 89 pitches. The 22-year-old @Mgore181 threw 4 scoreless innings as well. pic.twitter.com/pTQvOcyGWg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 14, 2021

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2021/05/13/645751#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=645751

Team Records: Albuquerque (1-6), El Paso (4-3)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Ian Clarkin (0-1, 30.38) vs. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (0-1, 15.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 5 Albuquerque 3 – Thursday

WP: McGrath (1-0)

LP: Diaz (0-1)

S: Thompson (1)

Time: 3:08

Attn: 6,365