SALT LAKE CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind 6-0 early and scored five runs late but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso leadoff hitter Shogo Akiyama went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a home run in the top of the ninth inning to get the Chihuahuas within one. Aderlin Rodriguez and Brett Sullivan had two hits and an RBI each for El Paso. Four relievers tossed scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas.

Salt Lake third baseman Jake Gatewood went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Bees starter Jake Kalish allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings and left the game with a league-leading 1.76 ERA.

Game three of the series will be played Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. with Luke Westphal on the mound for the Chihuahuas.