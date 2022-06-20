EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas’ first baseman Kyle Martin has been showcasing his power at the plate recently.

In nine games with the Chihuahuas, Martin has a .296 batting average, has collected 8 hits, 21 total bases, 12 RBI, and four homeruns. Nine games is a small sample size but that is because Martin is a new member to the Triple-A ball club.

In his first AB in El Paso, Kyle Martin launches one off of the bricks!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/n9srDufIWd — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 11, 2022

“This is the first time I’ve been in Triple-A, so I wasn’t exactly sure what I was getting into,” said Martin. “But I take the same mentality every day and that’s to play to win and help the team win in any way, shape or form. So with all that being said, it’s been a great experience so far, especially here in the beautiful ballpark with a really good team.”

Martin didn’t join the Chihuahuas from the Single-A level, Double-A level, or even the Majors. Martin joined the Chihuahuas from the Liga Mexicana De Beisbol (The Mexican League) which is Mexico’s top flight professional baseball league.

“It [playing baseball in Mexico] was phenomenal. I got to play for an unbelievable city with a great group of guys,” said Martin. “The city itself alone had a lot to offer as far as tourism, food goes. I really tried to soak up as much as possible and enjoy the opportunity.”

Since April, Martin was a member of the Guerreros De Oaxaca. The Philadelphia Phillies 2015 fourth round draft pick found himself playing in Mexico after a seven year baseball journey where the highest level of baseball Martin played was Double-A.

Martin played four seasons in the Phillies’ farm system before he was released by the Reading Fightin Phils in 2019. Martin then spent three seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the Independent American Association and played his way into Mexico.

Alumni update: #Padres 1B Kyle Martin (@Wpg_Goldeyes '19-'21) with an unusual pair of homers Friday night for the Triple-A @epchihuahuas. https://t.co/hBPyzkHDH5 — American Association (@AA_Baseball) June 20, 2022

Martin established himself as one of the best hitters in the Liga Mexicana De Beisbol. The 29-year-old had a batting average of .364, hit 18 homeruns, and recorded 47 RBI in just 39 games played. Martin’s play with the Guerreros De Oaxaca gave him the feeling that there was still a chance to get back into the Minor Leagues in America.

“I knew with the success I had, it could be potential [to return to Minor Leagues], but I never let that get in the way of my playing,” said Martin. I never tried to focus on that just because once you take your mind away from the game that you are playing that day, then you’ve already lost. So I just try to stay in the same mindset of focusing where I am at and what I am doing on that day. It doesn’t matter what jersey I am wearing. I play to win.”

That mindset eventually led Martin to earning a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres on June 6. A day later, the Padres assigned Martin to Triple-A El Paso.

Deseamos éxito al cañonero Kyle Martin🪓, quien ha firmado contrato para la organización de los @Padres.🤩

¡Gracias por todo Kyle, #Oaxaca siempre será tu casa! 🫂#SomosGuerreros⚔️ pic.twitter.com/N7Yz8MVAAu — Guerreros de Oaxaca (@GuerrerosOax) June 6, 2022

Kyle Martin, after hitting 18 HRs in 39 games for @GuerrerosOax, gets his first Triple-A HR & hit in his first Triple-A game!



357 Ft | 94 MPH Exit Velo | 33 degree Launch Angle#feartheears pic.twitter.com/IllGbaXwhd — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 9, 2022

“It took me a few days to kind of soak it in. I don’t know if it’s kind of set in so far, but it was a great moment,” said Martin. “I got another opportunity at my dream so with that being said again, I am just going to continue to push forward and let the cards fall where they may.”

With Martin now playing baseball at the highest level of his career, he’s not too far from making his dream of playing in the majors come true.

“You know, they ask everybody when you’re in kindergarten “what do you want to be when you grow up?”, and mine was a baseball player,” said Martin. “So its been a long time dream for me so to be one step closer is awesome.”