EL PASO, Texas – El Paso first baseman Taylor Kohlwey hit for the cycle in the Chihuahuas’ 12-11 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Kohlwey was 3-for-3 with a single, home run and double in the first four innings and hit a triple to right-center field in the seventh inning to seal the fourth cycle in Chihuahuas history.

Tuesday’s loss ended El Paso’s season-high five-game winning streak. Brett Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a walk and two home runs, his first multi-homer game of the season. It was the 12th time this year an El Paso player has hit multiple home runs in a game.

Jose Castillo struck out five batters in a two-inning relief outing for El Paso. Sugar Land’s Lewis Brinson hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning and has hit seven of his 16 home runs against the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso and Sugar Land will play game two of the series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.