Kivlehan homers in fourth straight game, Chihuahuas top Express, 4-3

EL PASO, Texas — The Round Rock Express put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth inning Saturday but did not score and the El Paso Chihuahuas secured a 4-3 victory. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row and three of their last four.

Brian O’Grady drove in three of El Paso’s four runs. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his second homer of the series and his seventh Triple-A homer of the season, and later hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the bottom of the seventh.

Patrick Kivlehan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his 14th homer of the season, the third highest total in Triple-A West. Kivlehan has now homered in four consecutive games, which is one game shy of tying the Chihuahuas’ team record. It’s the second time this year that Kivlehan has homered in four consecutive games.

The Chihuahuas turned three double plays Saturday to tie a season high.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/26/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (25-20), El Paso (20-24)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Brock Burke (0-3, 9.85) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-5, 4.58). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Round Rock 3 – Saturday

WP: McGrath (2-0)

LP: Gatto (0-1)

S: McWilliams (2)

Time: 2:43

Attn: 7,809