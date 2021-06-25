Kivlehan crushes walk-off grand slam to lift Chihuahuas over Express, 9-8

EL PASO, Texas — Patrick Kivlehan hit a game-ending grand slam Friday night to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Round Rock Express. It was El Paso’s first walk-off win of the season and the third walk-off grand slam in team history.

Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with two doubles, the grand slam and seven RBIs. Over his last 16 plate appearances, Kivlehan has reached base 13 times and has nine extra-base hits. El Paso’s last walk-off home run was also a grand slam (Esteban Quiroz, August 9, 2019 also against Round Rock.)

Tucupita Marcano reached base four times atop El Paso’s batting order Friday, going 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and has a .382 batting average in June. The Chihuahuas are now 4-4 against the Express this season.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/25/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (25-19), El Paso (19-24)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 4.91) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-1, 7.83). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Round Rock 8 – Friday

WP: McWilliams (1-1)

LP: Lemoine (4-1)

S: None

Time: 3:27

Attn: 6,776