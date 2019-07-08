Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby kicks off RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game festivities Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will take center stage of professional baseball as the El Paso Chihuahuas host the nationally televised 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, July 10th at 7 p.m.

The three-day event kicks off with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8th at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively and both events are slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will be televised nationally on the MLB Network. The announcing team of Scott Braun, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis and Kelly Nash will bring the action to viewers nationwide. In addition to the MLB Network telecast, the game will be broadcast live on the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network with Chihuahuas own Tim Hagerty calling the game.

Good seats are still available for both events. Tickets may be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, by calling (915) 533-BASE or online at epchihuahuas.com. The box office is open from 9 a.m. until the end of the Jarritos Home Run Derby on Monday, Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is open Wednesday, 9 a.m. until the end of the RMHC All-Star Game.

WHO: The best players of Triple-A baseball will convene in El Paso for Minor League Baseball’s premier event

WHAT: 2019 RMHC All-Star Game & Jarritos Home Run Derby

WHEN: Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby | July 8, 2019

RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game | July 10, 2019

WHERE: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

JARRITOS TRIPLE-A HOME RUN DERBY PARTICIPANTS

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE – Ty France, El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) Roberto Ramos, Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) Yasmany Tomas, Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) Kyle Tucker, Round Rock Express (Houston Astros)

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE – Brandon Barnes, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) Travis Demeritte, Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) Mike Ford, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) Ryan McBroom, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders