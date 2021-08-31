Ivan Castillo gives Chihuahuas walk-off win over Sugar Land

EL PASO, Texas — Ivan Castillo’s game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters Tuesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. It was the second walk-off win of the season for the Chihuahuas and the first since Patrick Kivlehan’s game-ending grand slam on June 25 versus Round Rock.

El Paso relievers Joe Beimel, Evan Miller and Steven Wilson all had scoreless appearances on Tuesday. The Chihuahuas’ bullpen hasn’t allowed any runs in 14 of its last 16 outings. Castillo and Taylor Kohlwey had two hits each for El Paso.

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick went 2-for-4 with a walk in his second MLB injury rehab game. El Paso won two of the six games against Sugar Land. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Ivan Castillo for the win! pic.twitter.com/DrR6bqWT5A — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 31, 2021

Box Score: Skeeters 5, Chihuahuas 6 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (59-43), El Paso (41-60)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Sugar Land 5 – Tuesday

WP: Wilson (2-0)

LP: Ferrell (0-3)

S: None

Time: 3:09

Attn: 5,694