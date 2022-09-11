ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Wynton Bernard’s bases loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Albuquerque Isotopes a 7-6 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. The loss ended El Paso’s season-long eight-game winning streak and prevented the Chihuahuas from completing the seven-game series sweep.

El Paso center fielder Thomas Milone reached base five times Sunday, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two walks. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning, his third homer in the last two games.

El Paso reliever Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless inning Sunday and has allowed only one run in his last 19.1 innings.

The Chihuahuas are now 8-5 in extra-inning games this year, while the Isotopes advanced to 4-7. With the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ 20-5 win over Tacoma Sunday, the Dodgers and Chihuahuas are now tied for first place with 15 games remaining in the Pacific Coast League regular season.