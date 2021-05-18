Isotopes snap Chihuahuas 6-game win streak in series finale, 9-8

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-8. Albuquerque’s win prevented the Chihuahuas from a six-game sweep and ended El Paso’s winning streak at six.

Patrick Kivlehan and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second inning, which was the second time in as many games El Paso hit back-to-back homers. Albuquerque established new season highs in runs and hits (14) on Tuesday.

Chihuahuas starter MacKenzie Gore allowed five earned runs in 3.2 innings in a no-decision. El Paso pitchers have walked only three batters over the last two games and the pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in Triple-A West this season.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

MacKenzie Gore, the #Padres No. 1 prospect, retired the first seven batters he faced in tonight's start, but ran into trouble in the 3rd & 4th innings. He did, however, look fashionable in his El Paso Margaritas uniform.



Final line: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB#KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/aWJOGIMiue — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 19, 2021

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/18/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (2-10), El Paso (8-4)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:05 pm at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-1, 6.75) vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 9 El Paso 8 – Tuesday

WP: Gold (1-1)

LP: Thompson (1-1)

S: Smith (1)

Time: 3:27

Attn: 5,653