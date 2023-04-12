EL PASO, Texas – El Paso scored two early runs Wednesday before Albuquerque scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Chihuahuas 7-2. The Isotopes have won the first two games of the six-game series.

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was available, but did not play after going 3-4 with an RBI in game one of the series on Tuesday night. Tatis Jr. is still in El Paso and will likely play Wednesday night.

Chihuahuas center fielder Luis Liberato reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and now has an extra-base hit in both games of the series.

Reiss Knehr and Drew Carlton both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas’ bullpen. El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-4 and now has hits in four consecutive games.

Game three of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park as Albuquerque RHP Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.76) will battle El Paso LHP Drew Pomeranz (MLB rehab).