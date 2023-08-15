ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs in an 11-batter sixth inning on Tuesday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4. It was the opener of a six-game road series for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso center fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a walk. It was Mercado’s fifth straight multi-hit game. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his first game since returning from Double-A San Antonio.

Chihuahuas relievers Jose Espada and Sean Poppen both pitched multiple innings and didn’t allow any runs.

Neither team scored through the first five innings Tuesday. El Paso is now 3-10 against Albuquerque this season.

Game two of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.