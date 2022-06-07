ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Isotopes took an early 8-0 lead and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-4 Tuesday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. It was the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

El Paso right fielder Luis Liberato went 2-for-5 with a single and his third home run of the road trip. Liberato has reached base in 10 of his last 15 plate appearances. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI in the loss.

Former Chihuahuas pitcher Dillon Overton allowed three runs in his four-inning start for Albuquerque. Tuesday was the Triple-A debut for El Paso outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who went 0-for-3 with two walks. The Chihuahuas are now 24-37 all-time in Albuquerque.

El Paso and Albuquerque will play again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Ryan Weathers will get the start for the Chihuahuas.