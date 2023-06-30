ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Isotopes had two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday before rallying to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-3.

Hunter Stovall’s walk-off single brought in Connor Kaiser from second base to end it. It was El Paso’s first walk-off loss since June 4 at Las Vegas.

The Chihuahuas first run came on an RBI groundout by Jantzen Witte in the top of the first inning. Witte now has 17 RBIs in his last nine games.

El Paso has scored in the first inning in all three games in the series. The Chihuahuas’ final two runs came on Taylor Kohlwey’s two-run single in the top of the fifth inning.

El Paso starter Jay Groome allowed three runs in six innings in his best start since May. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base eight times through the first three games of the series.

Albuquerque has won two of the first three games in the series. The two teams will square off at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night.