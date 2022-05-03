SUGAR LAND, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs before making their first out Tuesday and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3. The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row and six of their last eight.

San Diego Padres player Luke Voit was the designated hitter and leadoff batter for the Chihuahuas Tuesday on MLB injury rehab and he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. El Paso starting pitcher Reiss Knehr struck out seven batters in five innings to match his season high for strikeouts in a game.

Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a three-run home run, his second homer of the year. El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 with an RBI single to advance his hitting streak to 13 games.

Game two of the six-game series is set for 10 a.m. MT on Wednesday in Sugar Land. Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for El Paso.