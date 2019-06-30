1  of  2
Grizzlies upend Chihuahuas 7-4 in series opener

The Fresno Grizzlies beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 Saturday night in the opening game of a five-game series. It was just the third time Fresno has defeated El Paso in nine tries this season.

Austin Allen hit two home runs for the Chihuahuas, his first multi-homer game of the season. Allen now has three home runs in his last three games. Seth Mejias-Brean went 2-for-4 and has hits in 15 of his last 16 starts.

The Chihuahuas turned four double plays in the loss, tying a season high.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/29/579457#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579457

Team Records: Fresno (42-40), El Paso (50-31)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP J.J. Hoover (2-1, 7.68) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (3-3, 6.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

