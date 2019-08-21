Fresno comes back to beat Chihuahuas, El Paso falls to second place in division

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas had an early 4-0 lead Tuesday but the Fresno Grizzlies scored nine unanswered runs and won 9-4. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

Seth Mejias-Brean had a walk and hit by pitch Tuesday and has reached base six times in the last two games. Jason Vosler went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple, moving his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso relievers Trevor Megill, Tyler Higgins and Travis Radke didn’t allow any earned runs Tuesday.

The Chihuahuas made one error Tuesday, ending a five-game errorless streak, which matched their season high. The loss moved El Paso to second place, a half-game behind first-place Las Vegas, with the Aviators game Tuesday night still pending.

Not our night. Back tomorrow for the final game of our series with Fresno



Bingo Night

Gates: 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/ZLJHtj8zrY — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 21, 2019

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/20/579477#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579477

Team Records: Fresno (56-71), El Paso (74-53)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno LHP Ben Braymer (4-10, 4.57) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (11-9, 6.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Fresno 9 El Paso 4 – Tuesday

WP: Bourque (2-1)

LP: Makita (3-1)

S: None

Time: 2:59

Attn: 6,960