France, Chihuahuas power past San Antonio 10-9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the second inning Saturday and beat the San Antonio Missions 10-9. It was the first-ever meeting between the Chihuahuas and San Antonio.

#ICYMI: Ty France hit a 3-run homer in the second inning!



🐶 10

⛪️ 6

⬇️ 6 pic.twitter.com/o7WEnrXIFt — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 11, 2019

The Chihuahuas have scored 10 or more runs in all four of their games this homestand. Ty France went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and two doubles, the seventh time this season France collected four or more hits. His batting average is .406, the highest active batting average in full-season professional baseball. Seth Mejias-Brean had three hits, including his second triple in as many games, in the win.

El Paso has won back-to-back games after their season-long five-game losing streak ended. The victory kept the Chihuahuas one game behind first place Las Vegas with 22 games to play this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/10/579472#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579472

Team Records: San Antonio (72-46), El Paso (68-50)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. San Antonio RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.06) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (10-8, 6.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Fireworks and a Chihuahuas win. Can you think of an any better way to end the night? pic.twitter.com/6a4FFLgyDW — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 11, 2019

El Paso 10 San Antonio 9 – Saturday

WP: Overton (7-5)

LP: Burnes (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:10

Attn: 9,119

