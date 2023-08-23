EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, former New Mexico State baseball standout Daniel “The Jet” Johnson returned to the Borderland and put on a show in his first game with the El Paso Chihuahuas after being called up from San Antonio.

Johnson went 3-4 and ended his night with a solo homer off the scoreboard at Southwest University Park in the Chihuahuas’ 9-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats.

El Paso starting pitcher Nolan Watson had his best Triple-A start to date, striking out eight batters in six shutout innings. Watson only allowed one hit and walked one. Chihuahuas designated hitter Tim Lopes stole third base in the fifth inning to set a new Chihuahuas single-season stolen base record with 33. The previous record holder was Rico Noel, who stole 32 bases in the Chihuahuas inaugural 2014 season.

Chihuahuas first baseman Brandon Dixon went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk. Dixon's home run was his fifth in his last five games.

Team Records: Sacramento (18-28, 52-68), El Paso (21-25, 53-68)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (0-2, 4.35) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (4-7, 8.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.