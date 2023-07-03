EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, Former El Paso Chihuahuas player Brent Rooker was named to the American League All-Star team for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Great video of former @epchihuahuas player Brent Rooker finding out he's an MLB All-Star. https://t.co/Fwy3a3QJrF — Tim Hagerty (@tdhagerty) July 3, 2023

Rooker played 61 games for the Chihuahuas in the 2022 season. He batted .272 with 19 home runs and 62 hits. Rooker was a big reason for the Chihuahuas success last year. Rooker’s time in El Paso came to an end after he was part of a two-team trade between the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals.

Rooker, finished the 2022 season with the Royals. Then in the off-season, Rooker was picked up by the Oakland Athletics off of waivers.

Rooker started the 2023 season with the A’s and quickly became one of the team’s top hitters. In the month of April, Rooker hit .358 with nine home runs and hasn’t looked back since. Now, Rooker finds himself as the DH reserve for the American League All-Star team. This is the first time in his career that he will be tabbed as an all-star.

Brent Rooker reacts to being named to his first All-Star team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RZkxaz2Z4r — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 2, 2023

“To be completely transparent, I never allowed myself to think I can make an All-Star team, so this is even shocking for me,” Rooker said. “It’s overwhelming. To go out and achieve something I never really considered to be possible until right now, it’s a cool feeling, for sure.”

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.