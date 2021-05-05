For veteran minor leaguers, the 2021 season is a welcome sight after 2020 hiatus

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, minor league baseball is back around the United States.

Opening day for some leagues was Tuesday; for the El Paso Chihuahuas in Triple A, they’ll have to wait until Thursday, but after waiting for over a year, what’s an extra 48 hours?

The 2021 Chihuahuas’ opening day roster features some top future Padres, including the organization’s top prospect: Pitcher MacKenzie Gore. However, there’s also a lot of minor league veterans this season, who have had an interesting year.

With no minor league baseball in 2020, some players were on MLB taxi squads, practicing every day at an alternate site, hoping for a call-up during the 60-game season, but otherwise in limbo.

“I got to go with the Astros through the playoff run on their taxi squad, so I was still playing baseball almost to November,” said infielder Nick Tanielu, who is in his first season in the Padres organization. “I got lucky, not everyone got that opportunity and I was blessed with that.”

Some players were forced to go overseas to leagues in Korea, Japan and elsewhere; and others simply didn’t get to play at all, so they’re excited to hit the field in Thursday’s season opener.

“I got released on the first day of the alternate site, so I didn’t play at all last year,” said El Paso outfielder Patrick Kivlehan, who is back for his second stint with the Chihuahuas, after three separate Big League call-ups. “It was that anxious feeling of, ‘will I get a call or not,’ because the season was so short. It was stressful, but at the same time it was nice to have a summer at home with my wife and kids.”

The Chihuahuas are about to get their fill of baseball; they’ll begin their first six-game series of the 2021 season on the road at Tacoma on Thursday. Their first home game is May 13 against Albuquerque, the first game of a six-game home series with the Isotopes.