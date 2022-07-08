SUGAR LAND, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas tied their season high by hitting five home runs in Friday night’s 11-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field. The teams have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas’ first home run came from C.J. Hinojosa in the second inning, his third home run in his last six games. El Paso’s Robinson Canó went 4-for-6 with his third Triple-A home run this season, and his first in a Chihuahuas’ road game. Luis Campusano, Luis Liberato and Kyle Martin hit El Paso’s other homers.

El Paso used six relievers Friday and none of them allowed any runs. Jordan Brink, who recently returned from El Paso’s injured list, pitched a scoreless inning in his first appearance since June 4.

Michel Báez and Alek Jacob both made their Triple-A debuts Friday after arriving from Double-A San Antonio Thursday.

Game five of the series is Saturday at 5:05 p.m. MT. Thomas Eshelman will start for El Paso.