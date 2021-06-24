Express steams past Chihuahuas in series opener, 16-7

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas had a 6-4 lead after five innings Thursday but late runs by Round Rock gave the Express a 16-7 win. It was the first game of a six-game series at Southwest University Park.

El Paso starter Ryan Weathers allowed four runs in five innings in his second Triple-A game. Chihuahuas left fielder Patrick Kivlehan went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run, his team-leading 12th homer of the season. Kivlehan has reached base in 10 of his last 11 plate appearances, with six extra-base hits in that span.

Luis Campusano, Pedro Florimón and Matt Batten had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. Round Rock scored in seven different innings Thursday.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/24/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (25-18), El Paso (18-24)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Drew Anderson (3-3, 3.41) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (3-2, 3.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

On tonight's edition of checking for the "sticky stuff," El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Ryan Weathers becomes a suspect. Umpires clear him of any wrongdoing. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/FIdajVRk92 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 25, 2021

Round Rock 16 El Paso 7 – Thursday

WP: Palumbo (1-1)

LP: Norwood (2-3)

S: None

Time: 3:39

Attn: 6,720