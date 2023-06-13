ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Round Rock Express scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5. It was the opener of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas have lost their last four games at Dell Diamond.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBIs. All three of Batten’s RBIs came on two-out hits. El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey walked twice but didn’t have any hits, which ended his 10-game hitting streak.

Chihuahuas starter Pedro Avila pitched three innings and faced only 10 batters, allowing only one run. Avila has allowed only three runs in nine innings over his last three starts.

Round Rock right fielder Elier Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, advancing his hitting streak to 17 games. Chihuahuas reliever Domingo Tapia pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego.

El Paso and Round Rock will play game two of the series at 6:05 p.m. MT on Wednesday.