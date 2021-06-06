Express cruises to third straight victory over Chihuahuas, 5-2

Round Rock, Texas – Round Rock catcher Yohel Pozo hit two home runs in the Express’ 5-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday at Dell Diamond. After winning the first game of the series, the Chihuahuas have dropped three in a row.

El Paso’s two runs came on a two-run homer by catcher Michael Cantu in the top of the fifth inning, his first longball of the season and his fourth home run in 15 career Triple-A games.

Brian O’Grady and Gosuke Katoh had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

Former San Diego Padre Wade LeBlanc pitched six innings in his second start with Round Rock. Chihuahuas relievers Parker Markel, Nick Ramirez and Mason Thompson all pitched scoreless outings in the loss.

Jerry Keel will get the start on Monday for the Chihuahuas in game five of their series with the Express, set for a 6:05 p.m. MT first pitch.