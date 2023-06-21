The Tacoma Rainiers put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday but the El Paso Chihuahuas hung on to win 7-6. The Chihuahuas have won both games of their current homestand by one run.

El Paso starter Anderson Espinoza struck out 12 batters in six innings to set a Chihuahuas’ 2023 season high. Espinoza came one strikeout short of tying the Chihuahuas’ team record for strikeouts in a game by an individual pitcher, set previously by Dinelson Lamet in a home game, also vs. Tacoma, on April 20, 2017.

The Chihuahuas struck out a season-high 17 batters in the win. El Paso’s 683 pitching strikeouts lead the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas first baseman Alfonso Rivas went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his career-high hitting streak to 11 games. El Paso’s Matthew Batten stole his league-leading 23rd base Wednesday.

El Paso 7 Tacoma 6 – Wednesday

WP: Espinoza (3-2)

LP: Rodríguez (1-5)

S: Castillo (1)

Time: 2:42

Attn: 4,876

Box Score: Rainiers 6, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (06/21/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (34-37), El Paso (31-40)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan (3-3, 6.31) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-6, 9.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.