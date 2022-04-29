The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday but lost to the Reno Aces 6-4. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, extending the Chihuahuas’ team streak of 10 consecutive games with at least one homer.

C.J. Hinojosa went 0-for-3 but drove in two of El Paso’s four runs. Chihuahuas relievers Tyler Higgins and Ian Krol both threw scoreless outings Friday.

Box Score: Aces 6, Chihuahuas 4 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (12-10), El Paso (11-11)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-0, 7.20) vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.