The Oklahoma City Dodgers held the El Paso Chihuahuas to four hits in their 5-1 road win at Southwest University Park on Friday night. Oklahoma City’s Yefry Ramirez picked up the win in his first game against El Paso this season, after going 4-0 against the Chihuahuas in 2021.

El Paso’s lone run came on a solo home run to right-center field by catcher Luis Campusano, his first homer of the year. The Chihuahuas have hit at least one home run in all four games of the series. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with a double.

Chihuahuas relievers Grant Gavin, Tayler Scott and Tyler Higgins all pitched scoreless outings Friday. The loss snapped El Paso’s three-game winning streak.

Box Score: Dodgers 5, Chihuahuas 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (6-4), El Paso (6-4)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 3.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.