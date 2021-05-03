El Paso Chihuahuas announce 2021 Opening Day roster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In tandem with the San Diego Padres, the El Paso Chihuahuas have announced their 2021 Triple-A Opening Day roster, headlined by the Padres’ top overall prospect, pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

The roster features five MLB.com top Padres’ prospects, 11 players with major league experience and eight players who are returning to El Paso.

“Baseball is back in the Sun City and we are excited to have this group of players in Chihuahuas uniforms to start the 2021 season,” said Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

The players are listed alphabetically below (via MiLB):

John Andreoli, Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 16, 2021… 30 years old… Played in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles in 2018.

Daniel Camarena, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 12, 2021… 28 years old… Has played seven professional seasons in the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins organizations.

Luis Campusano, Catcher: Drafted by the Padres in the second round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft from Cross Creek High School in Georgia… 22 years old… Padres #3 prospect according to MLB.com… Played parts of the last two seasons in the major leagues with the Padres.

Michael Cantu, Catcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent in 2017… Played college baseball at the University of Texas… Played six games for the Chihuahuas in 2019.

Ivan Castillo, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 9, 2018… 25 years old… Has played eight professional seasons in the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Padres organizations.

Nabil Crismatt, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on December 17, 2020… 26 years old… Has pitched parts of two seasons in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Padres… Originally signed by the New York Mets in 2011 as an international free agent from Colombia.

Pedro Florimón, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on January 18, 2021… 34 years old… Has played parts of eight years in the major leagues with the Orioles, Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies… Led the American League in putouts by a shortstop in 2013 with 245.

MacKenzie Gore, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft from Whiteville High School in North Carolina… 22 years old… Padres #1 prospect according to MLB.com… Pitched for High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo in 2019.

Jordan Guerrero, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the sixth round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft from Polk Community College in Florida… 24 years old… Pitched for High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo in 2019.

Chase Johnson, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 12, 2021… 29 years old… Previously pitched seven professional seasons in the Giants organization.

Gosuke Katoh, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 16, 2020… 26 years old… Originally drafted by the Yankees in the second round of the 2013 June Amateur Draft from Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego… Played for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2019.

Brett Kennedy, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft from Fordham University… 26 years old… Pitched in six major league games for the Padres in 2018… Pitched for El Paso in 2018.

Patrick Kivlehan, First Baseman and Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 26, 2021… 31 years old… Played parts of three years in the major leagues with the Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks… Played for the Chihuahuas in 2016 during a previous stint in the Padres organization.

Nick Kuzia, Pitcher (Taxi Squad): Signed by the Padres as an amateur free agent in 2017… 25 years old… Pitched for Low-A Fort Wayne, High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo in 2019.

Tyler Malone, Catcher (Taxi Squad): Drafted by the Padres in the 27th round of the 2019 June Amateur Draft from Oregon State University… 23 years old… Played in the Arizona Rookie League in 2019.

Tucupita Marcano, Infielder/Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as an international free agent in 2016 from Venezuela… Padres #6 prospect according to MLB.com… Played in 10 major league games for San Diego this season.

Parker Markel, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 17, 2020… 30 years old… Pitched in the major leagues with the Mariners and Pirates in 2019.

Kyle McGrath, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the 36th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft from the University of Louisville… 28 years old… Parts of two seasons in the major leagues with the Padres… Pitched for El Paso in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Evan Miller, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the 22nd round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Purdue University Fort Wayne… 25 years old… Pitched for High-A Lake Elsinore, Double-A Amarillo and El Paso in 2019.

James Norwood, Pitcher: Traded to the Padres from the Chicago Cubs on April 5, 2021… 27 years old… Has pitched parts of three seasons in the major leagues with the Cubs.

Brian O’Grady, Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as a free agent on December 8, 2020… 28 years old… Parts of three seasons in the major leagues with the Reds, Tampa Bay Rays and Padres… Originally drafted by the Reds in the eighth round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft from Rutgers.

Webster Rivas, Catcher: Re-signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 12, 2021… 30 years old… Has played 10 professional seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Padres organizations.

Ben Ruta, Outfielder: Claimed on waivers by the Padres from the Yankees organization on December 10, 2020… 26 years old… Originally drafted by the Yankees in the 30th round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Wagner College… Double-A Eastern League All-Star for Trenton in 2019.

Jesse Scholtens, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Wright State University… 27 years old… Pitched in eight games for the Chihuahuas in 2018… Pitched for Double-A Amarillo in 2019.

Nick Tanielu, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 17, 2020… 28 years old… Originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft from Washington State University… Reached Triple-A with Fresno and Round Rock from 2018-2019.

Mason Thompson, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the third round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Round Rock High School in Texas… 23 years old… Padres #11 prospect according to MLB.com… Pitched for High-A Lake Elsinore and in the Arizona Rookie League in 2019.

Steven Wilson, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the eighth round of the 2018 June Amateur Draft from Santa Clara University… 26 years old… Padres #17 prospect according to MLB.com… Pitched for the Chihuahuas in 2019.

The Chihuahuas open the 2021 Triple-A season in Tacoma on May 6 and the home opener at Southwest University Park is on May 13 against Albuquerque. El Paso will play in MiLB’s newly established Triple-A West.