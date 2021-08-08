Early inning flurry pushes Chihuahuas to 6-3 win over River Cats

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four first inning runs against Sacramento starter Matt Shoemaker and beat the River Cats 6-3 Sunday afternoon. El Paso’s victory ended Sacramento’s five-game winning streak.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI single. It was the second homer in as many games for Campusano. Yorman Rodriguez played second base for the first time in his professional career and went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and an RBI for the Chihuahuas. Rodriguez has reached base multiple times in each of his last three starts.

Nick Tanielu went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run for the Chihuahuas in the win. San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in his third MLB injury rehab game for Sacramento.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at River Cats Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (33-47), Sacramento (36-46)Next Game: Monday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Sutter Health Park. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle