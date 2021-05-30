Dodgers put up 20 runs in third straight win over Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas — The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit seven home runs in their 20-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It was the first time since August 3, 2013 that Oklahoma City scored 20 or more runs in a game and the first time since August 7, 2019 that El Paso allowed 20 or more runs in a game.

Brian O’Grady went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, falling a double shy of a cycle, and moved his Triple-A hitting streak to eight games. Patrick Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, giving him homers in four consecutive games. Kivlehan is the first Chihuahuas player to hit home runs in four consecutive games since Ty France in June of 2019.

Steven Souza Jr. and Luke Raley both hit three home runs for Oklahoma City. El Paso infielder Matt Batten pitched the final three innings. It was his eighth professional pitching appearance.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/30/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (8-14), El Paso (9-12)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-3, 5.50) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Blink and you’ll miss this line drive HR from @BrianOGrady21 pic.twitter.com/PbbGjQeMqT — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) May 31, 2021

Oklahoma City 20 El Paso 9 – Sunday

WP: Bibens-Dirkx (2-1)

LP: Kennedy (1-3)

S: None

Time: 3:23

Attn: 7,329