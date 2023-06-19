EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl return specialist KaVontae Turpin will be in the Sun City on Tuesday and will get a big honor from the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Turpin will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s Chihuahuas game vs. the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin is scheduled for a Fan Meet & Greet at Tuesday's game after he throws out the first pitch.



Presented by 915 Tours.

Following his first pitch, Turpin will stick around the stadium for a meet and greet with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

A former TCU Horned Frog, Turpin had over 800 yards as a return man for the Cowboys in 2022 after being signed out of the USFL. He’ll be in the second year of a three-year deal with Dallas in 2023.