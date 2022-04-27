EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Reno Aces defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon, but Mike Clevinger still managed to steal the show.

Clevinger, the San Diego Padres’ pitcher, went 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one in his second MLB injury rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas. Overall, it was a good outing.

“I think the biggest thing is he is coming out of the rehab outings healthy. His fastball was up to 96 today and he threw fastballs for strikes. But, the main thing is that he is coming out of it healthy,” said Chihuahuas manager Jared Sandberg.

Clevinger will now head back to San Diego to be evaluated by the Padres’ staff, in hopes of being activated to the big league roster. If they don’t feel like he’s ready, he could be sent back to El Paso for another rehab start.

El Paso’s two runs came on Brett Sullivan’s home run in the fourth inning. It was Sullivan’s second homer in his last three games.

Reno’s Jake McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the Aces’ 8-2 win. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Wednesday was El Paso’s eighth straight game with at least one home run. Chihuahuas relievers Ian Krol and Jordan Brink both threw scoreless outings on Wednesday.

Game three of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday