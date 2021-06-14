Chihuahuas win third straight game over Dodgers, 4-3

OKLAHOMA CITY – Patrick Kivlehan’s sliding catch in left field ended the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games and six of their last eight.

El Paso scored three runs in the third inning on consecutive two-out RBI hits by Nick Tanielu, Patrick Kivlehan and Luis Campusano. Chihuahuas starter Daniel Camarena allowed only one run in five innings.

It was the fourth straight start that Camarena pitched five or more innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs. Camarena also hit two singles on Monday.

Tucupita Marcano went 3-for-5 with three singles atop the El Paso batting order. The Chihuahuas did not make any errors for the sixth time in their last seven games.

The six-game series between the Chihuahuas and Dodgers wraps up on Tuesday night.