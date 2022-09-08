The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs with two outs in the eighth inning Thursday to break a late tie and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-4. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their last eight games and their current six-game winning streak is the team’s longest of the season.

El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon went 1-for-4 with a walk and a 480-foot grand slam to center field. It was his third home run in the last two games and his sixth home run in his last seven games.

Dixon’s grand slam was the Chihuahuas’ eighth of the season and the team’s first since Luis Liberato on August 27 in Oklahoma City.

Liberato hit his 20th home run of the season in the second inning and joins Eguy Rosario as El Paso hitters with 20 or more homers this year. El Paso has scored first in the first four games of the series. The Chihuahuas are now 11-2 versus the Isotopes this season.