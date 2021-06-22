Chihuahuas win series finale over Sugar Land, 11-7

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas closed their home series with Sugar Land by winning 11-7 Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas won two of the six games against the Skeeters.

El Paso’s Patrick Kivlehan reached base five times Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tucupita Marcano went 2-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the series, and three RBIs. Marcano now has eight extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

Tucupita Marcano entering the series: 3 Career Home Runs



Tucupita Marcano in the series through the 7th Inning of his 5th game played in series: 4 HOME RUNS@MLBPipeline | #FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/0GKdrfnlnx — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 23, 2021

Caleb Boushley pitched five innings and got the win in his first Triple-A start. El Paso reliever Jose Quezada allowed one run in 1.1 innings in his first Triple-A appearance. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Team Records: Sugar Land (25-16), El Paso (18-23)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Tyson Miller (0-0, 6.00) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Sugar Land 7 – Tuesday

WP: Boushley (1-0)

LP: Olczak (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:50

Attn: 5,294