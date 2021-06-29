Chihuahuas win series finale over Round Rock, 2-1

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth and got a 1-2-3 inning from reliever James Norwood in the top of the ninth to secure a 2-1 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games against the Express and finished their 12-game homestand with six wins and six losses.

It was a bullpen game for El Paso and six Chihuahuas pitchers combined to allow only one run on six hits. Evan Miller was El Paso’s second pitcher of the night and threw three scoreless innings. Ivan Castillo went 2-for-3 in the win for the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas have now won five of their last seven games. They do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/29/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (26-22), El Paso (22-25)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque LHP Ian Clarkin (0-4, 8.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

The game is underway and the auction is heating up! You have until the end of the 7th Inning to bid on these Stars and Stripes Jerseys!



Fans can text "BID" to 844-311-5007 to join the auction



Check out the auction list here: https://t.co/iI4JjsrDqs pic.twitter.com/hFMdSvTqwl — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 30, 2021

El Paso 2 Round Rock 1 – Tuesday

WP: McWilliams (2-1)

LP: Gatto (0-2)

S: Norwood (1)

Time: 2:51

Attn: 6,404