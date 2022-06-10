Kyle Martin hit a game-ending single off the right field wall to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 3-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas’ fifth walk-off win of the season.

Martin also had a home run and a walk Friday and has reached base in six of his 13 plate appearances since joining the Chihuahuas. The winning run was scored by C.J. Hinojosa, who went 2-for-4 with a double and has hit doubles in his last four games. Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-4 with a double and has six extra-base hits in his last three games.

Grant Gavin, Aaron Northcraft, Travis Bergen and Ian Krol all pitched scoreless outings in the Chihuahuas’ second consecutive bullpen game. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their last 10 games.

Box Score: Isotopes 2, Chihuahuas 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (25-33), El Paso (33-25)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.