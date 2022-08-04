EL PASO, Texas – Eguy Rosario hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Thursday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 10-9 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. It was the Chihuahuas’ third straight win and their second straight extra-inning walk-off win.

Rosario also had his league-leading 30th double and four RBIs in the win. El Paso third baseman Connor Hollis went 2-for-5 with an RBI in his first Triple-A game. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jose Azocar went 4-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Thomas Milone went 2-for-6 with an RBI triple in his first Chihuahuas game since May 8.

Thursday was El Paso’s eighth walk-off win of the season. It was the third 12-inning game, which tied the Chihuahuas’ season high for longest game by innings.

The Chihuahuas are now 5-4 in extra-inning games this season, while Albuquerque is 2-5. El Paso has won seven of nine games against Albuquerque this year.

El Paso will look to win its fourth game in a row on Friday at 6:35 p.m. with Matt Waldron on the mound.