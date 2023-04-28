EL PASO, Texas – Preston Tucker hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees.

It was El Paso’s second consecutive walk-off win and it extended the Chihuahuas’ season-high winning streak to four games.

Tucker went 4-for-5 with four singles and was the first Chihuahuas player with four hits in a game since Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 15 vs. Albuquerque.

El Paso shortstop Jose Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and is now 7-for-11 since joining Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas turned three double plays Friday to set a new season high.

Friday was El Paso’s first extra-inning game of the season, while the Bees dropped to 1-1 in extras. It was also the first game in Southwest University Park with the ABS challenge system. Five pitches were challenged and only one call was overturned.

El Paso will look to make it five straight wins on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. vs. the Bees at Southwest University Park.